Justice Nasiru Sulemana Gbadegbe retire as court judge of Ghana Supreme Court

Justice Nasiru Sulemana Gbadegbe wey be Ghana Supreme Court Judge,on Thursday cry as hetake final bow at de bench for serving de wet African nation for 31 years and four months.

Justice Gbadegbe, who go clock age of 70 on 8 December and work as Supreme Court Judge for 11 years, advised members of de Bench and de Bar never to compromise on de requirements of justice.

De court judge talk journalists after en Valedictory Judgement from de Supreme Court in Accra, beg members of de Bench and Bar to embrace ethical discipline, courage, speak de truth and serve in humility.

Justice Gbadegbe no talk why en shed tears, but wen dema ask am about wetin be e biggest judgement in history, e reply say na History go judge am.

According to retired Justice Nasiru Sulemana Gbadegbe, hen be submit himself to public discipline after taking up de job on de Bench in 1989 as a High Court Judge in Koforidua.

[Justice Nasiru Sulemana Gbadegbe] Biography and quick facts

Gbadegbe hails from de Volta Region of Ghana.

Dem born en on 8 December 1950.

Justice Nasiru Sulemana Gbadegbe obtain bachelor of laws (LLB) degree in 1973 from de University of Ghana

Justice Gbadegbe call to bar after e recieve Certificate in Law from de Ghana School of Law in 1975.[1]

Gbadegbe collected appointment to de Supreme Court of Ghana in 2009

Serve as Justice of de High Court from 1989 to 1999

Serve as Court of Appeal judge from 1999 to 2009