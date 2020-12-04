UK immigration rules: How to apply for United Kingdom for skilled shortage jobs under new points-based system 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di UK don publish, under dia skilled workers visa programme, list of jobs wey dey short, wey dem dey find workers to come do.

Dis dey come as UK don finalise arrangement to comot European Union on 31 December 2020, wey mean say even workers from EU no fit just enter any of di 4 nations for UK to work, like dem fit do before.

Many pipo from Africa and Asia go see dis one as opportunity to use legal way go work for UK, for di benefit of international experience and ogbonge salary wey dem go get.

UK visas and immigration say annual salaries for di 'shortage' jobs dey based on 39-hours of work per week.

Some full list of jobs UK need workers for, plus salary

*Di information for dis table dey correct as at 1 December when UK goment publish am.

For those wey dey medical and healthcare sector, go UK goment website to see di full list of jobs dem dey find workers for.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

How you fit apply to work in di UK?

Applications fit start online, but some pipo go need to visit visa application centre in order to prove dia identity and show di necessary documents.

Dis fit include certificate of sponsorship from UK company, and proof of knowledge of English.

How much e go cost?

Di application fee go depend on how many years di pesin wan use work for UK, and whether dia job dey on di list of skills wey UK dey find pipo for - for instance animal doctors and web designers.

If dia skill no dey dat list den di normal fee go be between £610 and £1,408 per person.

Jobseekers go need to pay medical fee charge of £624 per person per year wen dem apply - UK go refund di money if dem no grant di visa.