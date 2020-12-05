Ghana Electoral Commission Jean Mensa on 2020 election results

Ghana Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson ,Jean Mensa don tell BBC Pidgin why e wan declare de 7 December election results in 24 hours.

Madam Mensa tell BBC Pidgin during one interview say de commission don train their officers very well to fit deliver de result within de given timeline.

" We train our officers well well, a lot people dey fear say we wan declare result within 24 hours, dema wonder how possible is that, because we no do so before," Jean Mensa tok.

De Ghana EC share say dem don train their staffs and build efficiency into di election processes in a way that de commission de expect say within 24 hours results should be declare.

"De thing we dey say if you get result, why hold am? why should person keep a nation in suspense and heighten tension when you get de result for hand?"

"A lot of training and capacity building and efficiency na im we don build into our processes, No be say we don change our system, e be dey fax and email we dey use but we don train our officers to dey swift and timely."

"Before now, officers get result, he go say I dey hungry, I dey go chop. So three four hours he still dey chop but today we give every office time, dema have to bring de result and we believe say all of dem go work towards de timeline provided to dem and we go dey able to get de result on time to fit declare within de 24 hours."Ghana

