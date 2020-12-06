NPP Chairman Wontumi: Police on New Patriotic Party Chairman Wontumi 'arrest video'

NPP Chairman Wontumi 'arrest video' wey dey circulate for social media be fake, according to Ghana Police Service.

De video wey emerge show de arrest of Ghana ruling party - NPP Ashanti regional chairman Bernard Antwi Bosiako known popularly as Chairman Wontumi relating it to de upcoming Dec 7 election. But dis, de Ghana police service write for top say ebi fake.

De police say "de video wey dey circulate in media space as if ebi current matter of recent occurrence be two different incidents.

One happen on de 4th of May, 2016 and 5th December 2016. It get nothing to do with de 2020 election or security operations"