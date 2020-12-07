Nengi Rebecca Hampson: BBNaija 2nd runner-up refuse to join whatsapp group for ex-housemates

Wia dis foto come from, Nengiofficial/Twitter

Former Big Brother Naija reality TV show housemate, Nengi Hampson don reveal why she no gree join Whatsapp group wey di former housemates create.

Nengi wey come out as second runner-up for di show, tell her fans for one Abuja meet-up say na becos she no like 'wahala'.

For inside one viral video wey don begin spread for social media, she say: "About di house, I be friends wit who I be friends wit. I no like to force friendships. I tink I be di only one wey no dey di group chat," na so she tok.

Nengi also tok say ex-housemates wey she no mention dia name, approach her about joining di group.

"Dem approach me and I tell dem no I no want dey there. I no see di need to pretend or be in a space with pipo who... I don't like wahala. If I know say dis energy no dey good for me, let me just stay..."

Although she no win di season 5 edition of di show, Nengi don bag many endorsements including appointment as Senior Special Assistant to Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri.