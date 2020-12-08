Elections Ghana: NPP strong room and NDC press conference today ahead of provisional results Ghana election

NPP Nana Akufo-Addo and John Mahama of NDC send messages to Ghananaians last night as dema await provisional results Ghana election.

NPP [New Patriotic Party] candidate Prez. Akufo-Addo message na "Remain vigilant, protect de ballot"

NDC [National Democratic Congress] candidate Mahama message na "Thank you for voting for change"

John Dramani Mahama, de former president and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, de current president be de two main candidates of de 7 Dcember Ghana elections.

Wia dis foto come from, Nana Akufo-Addo Wetin we call dis foto, Dis be Prez. Akufo-Addo message on election night.

Wia dis foto come from, John Dramani Mahama Wetin we call dis foto, Dis be Mahama message on election night.

Polling stations don official close for Ghana election. Now, attention go leave polling stations and move to de Collations centers for de 16 regions wia dem go announce results.

Jean Mensa, de woman wey dey organize dis election don warn say make political parties and media houses avoid to declare any results.

De Chairperson of Ghana Electoral Commission say na only dem get right to announce results according to di law.

A Presidential winner in Ghana must obtain not less than 50% +1 of de total valid votes cast, de Electoral Commission talk on Tuesday morning.