Elections Ghana: John Dumelo lost NDC Parliamentary election results to NPP Lydia Alhassan for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency

NPP Lydia Alhassan win NDC John Dumelo for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency'

This na de hottest parliamentary seat contest for de 2020 elections.

"Thank you God for an answered prayer. Thank you Ayawaso West Wuogon for this Victory. I take my scripture from Proverbs 21:31."

Dat be wetin Lydia Alhassan of NPP pos for tweet just before de EC declare her win.

Her victory mean say de Ghana MP go now retain her seat for parliament to serve de people of Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency for another term.

CERTIFIED RESULTS - AYAWASO WEST WUOGON CONSTITUENCY

LYDIA ALHASSAN (NPP) - 39,851

JOHN DUMELO (NDC) - 37,778

NPP's Lydia Alhassan earlier talk BBC Pidgin say she she be confident of 65 percent victory.

Meanwhile, John Dumelo of de NDC also be confident of victory come December 7.

However, shortly before de declaration of results Dumelo write for im official social media page on Tuesday early morning say: