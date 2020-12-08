French man wey guilty of shooting and killing 'noisy' rooster collect six months sentence plus fine

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Cocks tori don dey make headline for France (Dis no be Marcel foto)

One man for France don chop five months suspended prison sentence sake of im shoot one cock wey too dey make noise come hang am for iron bar.

Marcel, dat na di name of di cock wey come from Ardeche, die afta im neighbour shoot am becos im too dey crow and e say dis dey disturb.

Afta Marcel die, im owner Sebastien Verney, begin petition to get justice for am. almost 100,000 pipo don sign di petition.

Court find di man guilty say im dey cruel to animal plus oda offence dem.

In addition to di suspended sentence - dat is punishment wey im no go necessarily serve unless im later commit anoda crime - dem also fine am 300 Euros, come ban am from carring weapons for three years.

"Dis no go eva repair wetin don happun," Oga Verney tell di AFP news agency.

For di petition, im tok of di "terrible tragedy" wey happun to di family, come add say make di villages no "become a museum."

"Who go be di next victim? Turtle doves, di wheat harvest, di growing tomatoes, di cry of donkey, di sound of bell towers or di cows wey dey feed for field?"

Dis na just di latest cock tori wey don hit headline for France.

Last year, one French court bin rule in favour of one cockerel owner afta di cock early morning crow provoke neighbours to complain of noise pollution.