Lloyd Austin biography: Who be di ex-general US President-Elect Joe Biden pick as defence secretary?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, General Lloyd Austin go need special waiver from Congress becos e retire less dan seven years ago

US President-Elect Joe Biden don chose retired General Lloyd Austin as im defence secretary, US media dey report.

Dis decision dey come two weeks afta Biden announce oda senior members of im national security team.

67-year-old Gen Austin go become di first African-American to lead di Pentagon.

Mr Biden and Gen Austin never make public comments ontop di issue.

Reports bin suggest earlier say di Democratic president-elect go nominate veteran Pentagon official Michèle Flournoy for di job. She for be di first woman to hold di position.

Mr Biden defeat Republican President Donald Trump for di 3 November election, and dem go inaugurate am on 20 January.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Joe Biden (left) and General Lloyd Austin - wey dem picture togeda for Iraq for 2011- dem work closely togeda during di Obama administration

Who be Gen Austin?

Big-big tori pipo bin report say Gen Austin come out as di main choice sake of rising calls from national civil rights organisations and Democratic Asian, Black and Latino say make Biden choose minorities and women for senior cabinet roles.

Di four-star general for 2013-16 bin lead di US Central Command, wey dia area of responsibility bin cover Middle East, Central Asia and part of South Asia.

Before dat one, im bin serve as vice-chief of staff of di army and di last commanding general of di US forces for Iraq.

According to CBS, Austin oversee di removal of U.S. forces and equipment from Iraq at di end of 2011.

During those years, im work closely wit Biden wey bin dey serve as vice-presido for Barack Obama administration.