Elections Ghana: John Peter Amewu win Hohoe constituency for NPP to break NDC strong room history

John Peter Amewu win Hohoe constituency for NDC stron room to break 28 years history.

Ghana Energy Minister John Peter Amewu succeed second attempt take end 28 years of di opposition NDC marriage to di Hohoe constituency for di Volta region.

Di Hohoe seat bi di only one wey di NPP get out di 18 constituencies for Volta region.Dem lose di Krachie East constituency wey dem manage win during di 2016 election to di come back of di former MP, Gideon Gidisu.Di Hohoe constituency get 123 polling stations wit 48,846 registered voters.Di Energy minister get 26,952 wey em close contender for di ticket of NDC Prof Margaret Kweku get 21,821.

Di returning officer of di EC, Wisdom Kofi Akpakli declare John Peter Amewu di MP elect for di Hohoe constituency.Supporters for Peter Amewu make happy wey dem say, ego take di NDC next 20years before dem go fit snatch di seat back cos dem believe say Amewu go deliver all em promises.