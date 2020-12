Ghana Presidential Election Results: Ghanaian Electoral Commission [EC] wan declare Ghana Presidential Elections results

Wia dis foto come from, EC Ghana

Ghana Presidential Election Results declaration go happun on Tuesday by 5pm GMT, Ghanaian Electoral Commission [EC] don confam.

Ghana EC go declare de de winner of Monday 7 December Ghana Presidential elections results for de EC National Collation Centre inside Accra.

BBC Pidgin fit confam say de Electoral Commission Regional Collation Centres don begin results announcement for de 275 constituencies across de 16 regions of Ghana.

Na dis results dem go transmit after verification to de Ghana EC National Collation Centre Accra before de election Returning Officer go make declaration.

On Tuesday afternoon de Electoral Commission announce steps and processes de Commission dey follow inside de collation of Presidential Election results to ensure say dem dey accurate and reflect the will of the people of Ghana.

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana EC

For now collation of Election Results dey proceed smoothly across de country, according to latest informate from Ghana EC.

De country dey waiting game for Jean Mensa wey be de Returning Officer for de Presidential Elections.

