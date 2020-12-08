Elections Ghana: John Mahama NDC strong room on Ghana presidential election results

NDC strong room latest on Ghana presidential election results na say 'NDC claim say dem win de Ghana presidential election for 10 out of 16 Regions'.

De National Democratic Congress [NDC] Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama, wey be former president of Ghana na im reveal dis one on Tuesday evening for emergency press conference.

John Mahama wey speak on de 7 December Ghana election results say im party win 140 parliament seats to fit form majority goment.

Mahama thank de electorate [Ghanaians] for voting for im party de NDC but warn say dem go resist any attempt to change de will of de pipo.

"I want to state categorically say I no ever congratulate anybody, and we go resist any attempt to steal dis election." John Mahama tok.

De NDC also claim say de ruling party [NPP] dey use military to try to change some of de results for de collation centres.

Ghana main opposition say de EC no go fit declare credible election results within 24 hours.

Meanwhile Ghana Presidential Election Results declaration go happun on Tuesday, Ghanaian Electoral Commission [EC] don confam.

Wia dis foto come from, John Mahama Wetin we call dis foto, John Mahama govern Ghana from 2012 till 2016.

De Electoral Commission initially put 5pm GMT as time to declare de Ghanaian presidential elections results but shift am one hour to de time.

Ghana Electoral Commission [EC] post message at 15:56pm GMT say to ensure say de collation of results at de Constituency and Regional Collation Centres across de country dey accurate, de EC go extend en intended timeline for declaring de 2020 Presidential election results.

Dema no give an exact time. But BBC Pidgin fit confam say Ghana EC go declare de winner of Monday 7 December Ghana Presidential elections results for de EC National Collation Centre inside Accra.

At de moment, de Electoral Commission Regional Collation Centres don begin results announcement for de 275 constituencies across de 16 regions of Ghana.

Na dis results dem go transmit after verification to de Ghana EC National Collation Centre Accra before de election Returning Officer go make declaration.

Wia dis foto come from, John Dramani Mahama Wetin we call dis foto, Dis be Mahama message on election night.

John Mahama of NDC send messages to Ghanaians last night as dema await provisional results Ghana election.

NDC [National Democratic Congress] candidate Mahama message na "Thank you for voting for change"

John Dramani Mahama, de former president and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, de current president be de two main candidates of de 7 December Ghana elections.

De woman wey dey organize dis election Jean Mensa tell BBC Pidgin say dem still dey hope to announce results within 24hours after de polls.

Dis na de eighth time since 1992 wen Ghanaians dey elect new leader inside de fourth republic.

If de Jean Mensa Ghana Electoral Commission succeed in declaring de results within 24 hours, e go be a first in de history of de west African nation.