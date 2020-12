EC Ghana: Presidential Election Ghana Results update from Electoral Commission of Ghana Headquarters

EC Ghana latest update on de Presidential Elections Results Declaration na say Electoral Commission of Ghana Headquarters in Accra fail to meet up de 24 hour deadline wey dem by demsefs set to announce de winner of de 7 December elections.

Electoral Commission of Ghana Chairperson, Jean Mensa explain to BBC Pidgin early Wednesday morning for de EC Headquarters in Accra why dem fail to announce de 2020 election results within 24 hours.

Mensa wey double as de Returning Officer for de 7 December election say dem receive election results from 14 out of 16 Regions.

De woman wey de organize de general election say some kain challenges and delays bin happen.

She say de rains wey fall on election day lead to voting interruption and e result to serious delays in collating de results for parts of Ghana.

She tell BBC Pidgin say so far, 14 of de 16 Regional results don ready but dem dey wait for de remaining to complete before dem fit declare a winner.

BBC Pidgin fit confam say EC Ghana don certify and declare seven of de 14 provisional results so far received from de Regions.

Wetin we call dis foto, Between midnight and now EC Ghana announce de following: Ahafo, North East, Central, Upper West, Volta, Bono and Oti

Dis be because as at midnight Tuesday into Wednesday 9 December, 2020 nothing don happun for de Electoral Commission Headquarters concerning results declaration.

Jean Mensa also describe as false, tori wey dey fly around say attempt dey to manipulate de results.

She say dis year, new transparency na im dem don introduce in de result collation process and so de public should ignore de stories wey dey fly up and down.

Meanwhile respected Ghana cleric Bishop Duncan Williams den members of de country Peace Council plus European Observer Mission in Ghana bin hold closed door meeting with de EC Chair Jean Mensa at midnight Tuesday into de early hours of Wednesday

After de meeting madam Mensa apologies for de delay in de Ghana presidential results declaration.

John Dramani Mahama, de former president and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, de current president be de two main candidates of de 7 December Ghana elections.