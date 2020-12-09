Ghana Presidential Elections results and Parliamentary election results Ghana update explainer

Ghana election 2020 dey hold on Monday 7 December, wen Ghanaians go form long queues across de country to elect a new President who take over governance of de country.

Electoral Commission of Ghana [EC] put out 12 presidential candidates who voters go choose from.

Out of de twelve, de two favourites who form government since de start of de Fourth Republic wey start in 1992 be de candidates of di ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC) who be de main opposition party.

Apart from de presidential candidates, voters go elect 275 parliamentary candidates who go occupy de law-making institution alias Ghana paliament.

So what type of voting system [How election dey conducted in Ghana] dey use in determining who go win elections on December 7?

Ghanaian general election on 7 December 2020 go include presidential and parliamentary vote.

Ghana election 2020: [First past the post voting system]

Since de inception of de Fourth Republic, Ghana dey practice voting system - First Past the Post alias Simple Majority.

Dis system be one of de most straightforward ways to determine who go win elections in most political systems.

Under de "First Past the Post" or simple majority system, de candidate with de highest number of votes be winner of de election.

In other words, de candidate wey go get majority votes be winner of de elections.

Per de 1992 Constitution of Ghana, candidate who go gather 50 percent plus of valid votes cast be winner of de elections.

Ghana election 2020: [Run Off or Second Election in 21 Days]

Despite de 50 percent votes which dey determine who go win elections, Ghana electoral system make provision in case no candidate secure more than 50 percent of total votes cast.

Per de 1992 Constitution of Ghana, if no candidate get over 50 percent votes, de electoral commission go hold second election between de two leading candidates within 21 days.

So voters go once again queue to vote for de top two parties to determine who go win de election.

More than 17 million people dey registered to vote for de 2020 election

How election be conducted in Ghana?

On election day, Ghanaians go cast dema ballots from polling stations wey Electoral Commission create across de country.

When voter visit de polling station, Gha [EC] Electoral Commission officials go check Voter ID to be sure say de person be registered voter.

Once you be registered voter, dem go give you one ballot paper which you go take vote for presidential candidate of choice, drop am in de ballot box.

Then officials go give de voter second ballot paper to vote for de preferred member of parliament.

On December 7, 2020 de candidate who go emerge winner with over 50 percent of valid votes cast become President of Ghana on January 7, 2021 where per de constitution dem go swear am in.

After dem swear de Prez in, he go appoint en Speaker of Parliament who now go convene new parliament of lawmakers for de country.

De two favourites who form government since de start of de Fourth Republic wey start in 1992 be de candidates of di ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC) who be de main opposition party. Foto - Right John Mahama of NDC and Nana Akufo Addo of NPP

Which year Ghana start voting?

Presidential elections hold for de first time in Ghana on 27 April 1960. De elections hold alongside a referendum on creating an executive presidency. De winner of de election go become de country' first President if de new republican constitution was passed (which be happun).

Ghana election background

Ghana wey be formerly known as de Gold Coast. On 6 March 1957 Kwame Nkrumah declared de country's independence. On 1 July [1960], Ghana become a commonwealth republic with Kwame Nkrumah as de first President of de country.

De flag of Ghana consists of the colours red, gold, green, and the black star.

But 1966 de country first president and pan-African hero, Kwame Nkrumah, dema remove am in a coup, leading toyears of mostly-military rule.

In April 1992 a constitution allowing for a multi-party system be approved in a referendum, leading to a period of democracy.