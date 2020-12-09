Presidential Election Ghana: Results na im Ghanaians dey wait, but five people die for Ghana election violence - Police

Ghana Police Service say five people die as a result of de violence wey happen during de December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary election for Ghana.

De police service talk is one for their Security Outlook report for de 2020 General Elections.

"De National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF) policed de 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections professionally and praise de public for their cooperation with pre-election security measures put in place and executed through de electioneering period. "

Ghana police service say between 0700 hours of 7th December 2020 and 1000 hours of 9th December, 2020, de Joint Operation Centre of de NESTF has record total of sixty-one (61) electoral and post electoral incidents nationwide.