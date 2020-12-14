Coronavirus vaccine update: United States [Pfizer/BioNTech Covid 19 vaccine] don ready

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Coronavirus [Covid-19 vaccine] special prevention first set of injection go begin enta Americans bodi in few hours time.

Authorities say di pipo wey go collect di Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine first na healthcare workers, old pipo, and pipo wey dey vulnerable.

American Presido Donald Trump don make adjustment to plan for White House officials to be among di first to get di coronavirus vaccine.

On Sunday announcement bin come say senior officials go dey among di first to collect but Trump tweet say na later dem go get di Pfizer vaccine.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, President Donald Trump said White House staffers go only collect out of di first batch of vaccines in specific cases

Na di National Security Council tok-tok pesin John Ullyot bin give di first vaccination plan, say di move na to make Americans to fit trust say di vaccine dey safe and effective.

But Trump tweet tok say di top officials go need wait small, except for specific necessity. As e be now, e no even clear wen Trump go collect di Covid-19 vaccine, as e tok say e neva plan time to take di vaccine.

Who go first get di vaccines?

As at now, na di elderly and health care workers dey front of line to take di vaccines as soon as e dey available.

Na on Friday US regulators stamp say di Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine dey safe and dem go start to dey share am around di kontri on Monday.

Dem dey ship di first three million doses of di vaccine wey dey give 95% protection against Covid-19 to di 50 states of America.

Wia dis foto come from, PFIZER

Dis fit no come at beta time as di number of pipo wey dey die from coronavirus don dey increase for America since November.

In fact, on Saturday, America break world record with 3,309 deaths in one day.

So far, di virus don kill almost 300,000 pipo for di kontri.

How di vaccine dey work?

Di Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine na new type of vaccine wey dem dey call mRNA vaccine wey dey use tiny from di fi genetic code of di virus to take teach di bodi how to take fight Covid-19 and build immunity.

Di vaccine dey come in two doses wey dey dey give 21 days apart as immunity go start to dey build for bodi from di first dose but go reach full power, seven days afta di second dose.