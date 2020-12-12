Alfred Bourgeois: US execute second death row inmate in two days after Brandon Bernard

Wia dis foto come from, CBS Wetin we call dis foto, Dem execute Alfred Bourgeois for di murder of e two-year-old daughter

One man wey kill e toddler daughter nearly 20 years ago don become di second US federal inmate wey dem don execute in two days.

Alfred Bourgeois' death by lethal injection on Friday dey come after US put Brandon Bernard to death on Thursday.

Three more executions dey planned to happun before di end of Donald Trump presidency on 20 January.

Federal executions don dey on pause for 17 years before Mr Trump order dem to resume earlier dis year.

If di remaining executions go ahead, Mr Trump go don oversee di most executions by a US president for more than 100 years.

E go break di 130-year-old precedent wia dem go pause executions during presidential hand over. President-elect Joe Biden go take office on 20 January.

Mr Biden, who for decades dey strongly against di death penalty as Delaware senator, don tok say go seek to end federal executions once im take over office.

Courts bin rule say Bourgeois bin physically and sexually abuse e two-year-old daughter before e kill her wen e dey pass through Texas wen e bin dey work as long-distance truck driver.

Prosecutors say e kill her by jamming her head into di car window and dashboard after she spill her bowl wey she dey use poo inside di vehicle as e bin dey park.

Lawyers for Bourgeois bin argue say im get serious intellectual disability wey suppose prevente am from being killed.

Di inmates wey dey face execution