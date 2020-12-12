Kankara: President Buhari charge army and police to go afta attackers of Katsina school

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria President/BBC

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari don strongly condemn di bandits attack wey happun Government Science Secondary School, Kankara inside Katsina State.

Di president charge di army and di police to go afta di attackers to make sure say no student miss again or dey harmed.

E also direct di reinforcement of security of all schools in line with di safe schools policy of di administration.

"I strongly condemn di cowardly bandits' attack on innocent children for di Science School, Kankara.

"Our prayers dey with di families of di students, di school authorities and di injured." President Buhari tok as im dey promise to continue to support di police and military struggle against terrorists and bandits.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria presiddent

President Buhari advise di school authorities to carry out audit of di population of di students after di shootings wey happun in and around di school wey make hundreds of dem run away.

Parents wey rush to di school and remove dia children also need to notify di school and police authorities in order to get full account of di school population.

For di latest briefing wey di President receive from Governor Aminu Bello Masari and di Army Chief of Staff, General Tukur Buratai, di military with di support of air power don locate di bandits' hideout for Zango/Paula forest inside Kankara and exchange of fire dey go on dia.

Police tok say so far, no report of any student wey die.