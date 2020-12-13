Omah Lay: Uganda Police arrest Nigerian singer for disobeying Covid-19 guidelines

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/ Omah Lay

Uganda Police don arrest popular Nigerian Singer, Omah Lay and two odas for disobeying Covid-19 guidelines.

Uganda police force confam dis report for one statement wey dem bring come out today;

"Three pipona we don arrest in connection to unauthorise concert wey dem hold last night in Ddungu Resort inside Munyonyo, Kampala City."

"Those wey we arrest na; Ivan Ddungu, di manager of di place where di concert dey hold, Omah Lay di musician and Prim Kasana, di events Manager, wey carry Omah Lay come di kontri to sing."

Di Police say dem dey also looking for di area Officer in Charge of Police Station on top say im fail to detect di criminal acts wey happun for im area of jurisdiction.

Police say di organizers of di show disguise say dem dey do lunch and dinner event, but later on for night dem start to dey invite artistes;

"Allegation say di organizers of di show disguise am as lunch and dinner event, but later on at night dem start to invite artistes to perform.

"Di suspects dey detained for Katwe Police Station and dem go get charged with doing acts wey dey likely to cause di spread of infectious disease, wey be corona virus."

"On di beginning of di COVID19 pandemic, di president direct say make dem stop music concerts and di directives still stands.

"We condemn di act of some selfish individuals, wey dey bent on violating di directives on CONVID-19 to make money and risks di lives of many Ugandans."