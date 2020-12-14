New variant of coronavirus: Matt Hancock, UK Health Secretary say dem identify new form of Covid-19

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock don tell MPs say dem don identify new variant of coronavirus wey fit dey associated with faster spread.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock say at least 60 different local authorities inside England don record Covid infections wey dis new form of covid cause.

He say di World Health Organization don dey notified and Porton Down dey do detailed studies about di mata.

Mr Hancock say "nothing dey to suggest" say e cause worse disease or say vaccines no go work again.

E tell MPs for di House of Commons say over di last week, sharp rise dey for di virus across London, Kent, parts of Essex and Hertfordshire.