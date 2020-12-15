Electoral College vote: Joe Biden election confam by Electoral College electors say Biden win Donald Trump 'hands down'

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Joe Biden say di US democracy prove to be "sometin wey fit recover quickly from difficult conditions, true and strong"

Electoral College vote say Joe Biden, d Democratic party presidential candidate na im electors confam winner of di 3 November election.

Di confirmation wey land late Monday night na one of di steps wey dey required for Oga Biden to take office as di 46th President of di United States of America.

Under di US system, voters actually cast dia ballots for "electors", who go in turn, formally vote for candidates weeks after di election.

Democrat Joe Biden bin win November election with 306 electoral college votes to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wey score 232.

he said the US democracy had been "pushed, tested and threatened"

Joe Biden inside one speech after di announcement, say di US democracy don see "push, test and threat" yet e prove to be "sometin wey fit recover quickly from difficult conditions, true and strong".

President Donald Trump, wey show no sign of accepting di result, never make any fresh comment ontop di mata [electoral college vote].

Shortly after di result [Electoral College electors officially confirm Joe Biden election victory againt Donald Trump] di America presideo announce on Twitter say Attorney General William Barr dey comot from im goment.

Barr bin tok say im get enof alias widespread evidence of voter mago-mago AKA fraud inside di election, despite di president claims.

[Electoral College meaning]