NCC suspends SIM registration: National identification number and SIM card registration update

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Nigerian Communications Commission [NCC] don begin implement new measure for mobile phone SIM users wey include compulsory update of valid National Identification Number [NIN].

Dis na in order to improve on di achievements of last year SIM registration audit and improve di performance and sanity of di telecommunication sector.

Na sake of dis di Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and all stakeholders agree from now say e don become very important to improve di integrity and transparency of di SIM registration process inside di west African kontri.

Di following decisions na im dem take for immediate implementation by all Network Operators:

i.Affirmation of di earlier directive to totally suspend registration of NEW SIMs by all operators.

ii.Operators go require ALL dia subscribers to provide valid National Identification Number (NIN) to update SIM registration records.

iii.Di submission of NIN by subscribers must take place within two weeks (from today December 16, 2020 and end by 30 December, 2020).

iv.After di deadline, ALL SIMs without NINs go dey blocked from di networks.

v.OneA Ministerial Task Force comprising di Minister and all di CEOs for di telecoms sector (among others) as members is to monitor compliance by all networks.

vi.Those wey disobey dis directive will o face hard pursihment, including fi possibility of withdrawal of operating license.

For statement wey NCC drop on Tuesday 15 December, 2020 dem advise di general public to ensure say dia NINs dey captured inside dia SIM registration data.

Di statement add say all inconveniences wey dis directive go cause dey deeply regretted.

DI meeting wia dem take dis decision na di following attend; Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Management of di Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), di National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), di National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), as well as di CEOs and Management staff of all service providers in di industry.

[NCC suspends SIM registration] Background

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@DrIsaPantami Wetin we call dis foto, Isa Pantami na Nigeria Minister of Communication and Digital Economy

Di Nigerian Communications Commission don ask all Mobile Network Operators for di kontri make dem immediately suspend to sell and activate sim cards.

Di Director, Public Affairs for NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, for statement on Wednesday, say dis na to enable di agency do audit on top di subscriber registration database.

E say e dey very important for operators to follow di instruction until di agency finish di audit exercise and anyone wey fail, goment go withdraw dia license.