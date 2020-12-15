Pakistan new anti-rape law go allow chemical castration for offenders

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Demonstrations against sexual violence happun all ova Pakistan in recent months afta shocking assault for September

Pakistan president don sign new anti-rape law wey go make sure say dem sharply fit convict plus give tougher punishment.

With dis new law, dem go create national sex offenders register, protect di identity of di victims plus use chemical to castrate some offenders.

Wit dis new law, special fast-track courts go fit hear rape cases. Di courts dey expected to conclude di mata inside four months.

Goment sign di new anti-rape law afta pipo cry out against sexual violence afta some men gang-rape one woman outside Lahore.

Dem bin assault di woman for roadside wey dey lead into di city in front of her two children. Lahore most senior police official bin tok di following day say di victim bin dey partially at fault.

Im comment plus di brutal assault of di woman make di kontri pipo para no be small. Nationwide protests make pipo on top di mata force di goment to promise to take action.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and im cabinet bin approve di law last month and President Arif Alvi sign di law on Tuesday.