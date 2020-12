Tyler Perry: Is Tyler Perry married? Actor reveal say 'e don tire to dey singel'

Wia dis foto come from, Michael Tran/Getty

Single man, ogbonge actor and feem director Tyler Perry, don lament say loneliness wan kee am as im dey suffer from midlife crises.

Di Billionaire wey post im foto for social media add for di post say, "dis na wetin midlife crises look like. I dey 51, single and dey wonder wetin di next chapter of my life go look like..."

But wetin you sabi about Tyler Perry, who im be and im don marry before?

Tyler Perry history na one from grass to grace, pauper turn billionaire.

Dem born am September 13, 1969 as Emmitt Perry but im later change im name to Tyler.

Im grow for very poor family wit abusive papa wey im later find out say no be im born am.

Tyler Perry net worth

According to Forbes, Tyler Perry estimated net worth na $1 Billion and im dey move ahead ahead to become future member of Di Forbes 400.

Di 51 years old entertainer na di owner of all of im creative work wey include more dan 1,200 episodes for television, 22 feature feems and at least twenty-four stage plays, plus 330-acre studio for Atlanta.

Tyler tell Forbes tori pipo say, im no get any mentor, "my papa no know anytin about business, and my uncles and mama, dem no sabi anytin about dis. Me no go business sschool. Evertin i don learn, I learn as dey progress."

Wia dis foto come from, D Dipasupil/Getty

Who be Tyler Perry wife?

Tyler Perry no eva marry for im life but im bin get one long-term girlfriend, Gelila Bekele and dem born one son togeda.

E no clear wen di two break up or why.

Gelila na 34 years old woman wey bin from Ethiopia move go America wen she dye 19 years.

She na model and don work for some designer brands like Michael Kors and Tory Burch.