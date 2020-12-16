Buhari at 78: Muhammadu Buhari biography as President of Nigeria from age 30 till date

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR win re-election as president of Nigeria in 2019 after e serve four years from 2015.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari clock di age of 78 on December 17, 2020.

Buhari first become Nigeria leader at about 30 years of age.

Kack make BBC Pidgin torchlight Buhari life as a Nigerian leader at age 30 and 78.

[Who be father of President Muhammadu Buhari?] Adamu Buhari

Born in 1942 to a Muslim fulani family for di northern Katsina state for Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari na di number twenty-three pikin of im papa, Mallam Hardo Adamu wey be dulani chief.

Buhari papa die wen im be about four years old leaving him to under di care of im mama, Zulaihat.

At age of 19, President Buhari start in military journey as in enrol for di Nigerian Military Training College (NMTC) for 1962.

At age 20, dem commission Buhari as a second lieutenant and im get appointment as Platoon Commander of di Second Infantry Battalion for Abeokuta.

At about 22 years of age for 1965, president Buhari serve as commander of di Second Infantry Battalion and become brigade major, Second Sector, First Infantry Division, April 1967 to July 1967.

[When Muhammadu Buhari become president?]

President Muhammadu Buhari begin climb di ladder of im military career and political career until he reach di peak to become Nigeria military head of state from 1983 to 1985 at about 30 years of age.

Plenti pipo dey remember him for Im strictness and during di 18 months regime.

Wia dis foto come from, William Campbell Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na General Muhammadu Buhari, wen im be dictator of Nigeria just afta im overthrow President Shehu Shagari for 1983.

Who overthrew Buhari?

1985 Nigerian coup d'état be military coup wey happen inside Nigeria on 27 August 1985 when a faction of mid-level Armed Forces officers, wey di then Chief of Army Staff General Ibrahim Babangida, lead, overthrew di government of Major General Muhammadu Buhari

After three attempts to become a democratic president of Nigeria, President Buhari win di 2015 presidential election for di kontri, to become di first opposition candidate to defeat an incumbent, wit di promise to beat corruption and Boko Haram insurgents.

He win second term for office for 2019 on di campaign trail and promise to take Nigeria to "di next level".

Wia dis foto come from, Others Wetin we call dis foto, Muhammadu Buhari and First Lady Aisha

[Where Muhammadu Buhari from?} President Buhari family

For 1971, Buhari marry im first wife, Safinatu (née Yusuf). Dem get five children together, four girls and one boy.

On 14 January 2006, Safinatu, wey be di former first lady, die from complications of diabetes.

Before her death, dem two bin divorce for 1988 before im marry di second wife and di current first Lady, Aisha Buhari dem also get five children together.

Buhari controversies and achievements

Buhari na one of di leaders of di military coup wey happun for December 1983 to overthrow di democratic elected goment of President Shehu Shagari.

Buhari tok say di reason why military seize power na sake of say di civilian goment dey hopelessly corrupt, anoda reason be say im goment wan correct di economic kasala wey dey happun for di kontri.

Health worries

E get plenti speculations wey follow Buhari first term for office about im health.

Since 2017, di president bin dey travel often away from Nigeria, to receive medical treatment.

Although im no disclose di nature of di sickness and dis even lead to rumors say im dey get anoda person wey be im lookalike to represent am for public functions at di peak of his health travels for 2019.

Buhari and Nigeria economy

Despite promises to take Nigeria to di next level, di economy slide into recession during Oga Buhari first term as president and also im second term for office under di guise of sharp fall for di global price of oil and di coronavirus Pandemic accordingly.

As a result, many Nigerians dey look Oga Buhari first term and second presidential term as a time when dia money worries become bad

On di positive side, di president bin boost investment for agriculture and infrastructure projects, and also oversee a rise in oil production for di south.