Emmanuel Macron coronavirus: French president test positive for Covid 19

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

France's President Emmanuel Macron don test positive for Covid-19, di French presidencyt office don tok.

Di 42-year-old take test after experiencing symptoms and go now self-isolate for seven days, a statement from di Elysée Palace tok.

Oga Macron "still in charge" of running France and go work remotely, one official tok.

France dis week bin impose one overnight curfew to help deal wit rising cases of coronavirus inside di European kontri.

E don reach two million confamd cases inside di kontri ince di epidemic begin, wit more than 59,400 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

"Di President of di Republic don test alias diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today," di Elysée tok inside one statement on Thursday morning. "Dis diagnosis happun as dem perform PCR test at di start of di first symptoms."