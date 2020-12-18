Ghana 2020 elections: Sene West Constituency na NDC Kwame Ampofo Twumasi win am

De National Democratic Congress [NDC] fight tooth den nail to win de Sene West Constituency by just 16 votes despite de heated battle for who go win that seat.

Parliamentary elections for dis constituency enter stalemate after NPP try place injunction on de results of one of de polling stations, Tato 'A' polling station.

But Wenchi High Court throw out de case which dem describe as "irredeemably incompetent."

After court throw out de case, de EC officers now go ahead plus de counting of ballots for Tato 'A' polling station where NDC secure 275 votes, wey NPP poll 148, NDP get 1 vote wey dem reject 47 votes in all.

After de counting, EC now add de results total constituency election results which give NDC 13,116, NPP secure 13,100.

EC declare NDC as winner of de Sene West parliamentary seat after de NDC candidate beat de NPP by 16 votes, dem reject 660 ballots wey a total of 26,407 people vote.

After securing Sene West, opposition NDC now get 137 seats for parliament, same as NPP who get 137 seats.

But de NDC dey challenge de results of 3 seats including Techiman South in particular where military interfere plus de electoral process.

Meanwhile, de NPP too dey wan challenge results for Banda den Savellugu both of which be NDC strongholds.