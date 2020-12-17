Where is Aisha Buhari now: Nigeria First Lady go Dubai? - Dis na wetin we know

Wetin we call dis foto, First Lady Aisha Buhari na di second wife of President Muhammadu Buhari

Where Aisha Buhari dey now? Dat na di big kwesion many dey ask inside Nigeria now.

Many pipo dey chook mouth for Twitter and oda social media platform about di tori say Nigeria first lady, Aisha Buhari, don return to Dubai afta some tori pipo carry di gist.

Dis na afta Sahara Reporters report say Madam Aisha don return to Dubai sake of lack of security.

Oda media reports say na since di wedding of di president daughter, Hanan, na im she leave Nigeria three months ago.

Di discussion on Twitter on Wednesday reach boiling point as Dubai become one of di trending topics on Twitter.

Tori be say many Nigerians dey yan say if wife of di presido run enter Dubai over lack of security na wia dem go come run go.

Wia dis foto come from, Aisha Buhari Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Aisha Buhari and her family inside Aso Rock presidential villa Abuja

Where is aisha buhari now?

According to Sahara Reporters, Mrs Buhari bin leave Nigeria for Dubai since September but BBC findings show say dat no be true.

Di first lady bin show up in Nigerian colours attire on October 1st to celebrate Nigeria's independence.

But at di same time BBC get information from insider from Aso Rock wey confam say truly di first lady dey Dubai at di moment.

Wia dis foto come from, Aisha Buhari

And di source say no be true say she go Dubai to escape insecurity for Nigeria but dat Mrs Buhari bin leave to seek medical help for dia.

Our source no tell us when dem dey expect wife of di president to return.

Even during di coronavirus lockdown, Mrs Buhari bin travel to Dubai for medical helep and as she dey return di plane develop fault at di time.

Aisha Buhari dey bothered about Nigeria insecurity?

Na true say Mrs Buhari bin dey write somethings on social media regarding di insecurity wey dey trouble northern Nigeria.

On di 17th of October 2020, she write on Twitter say 'make una help pipo," at a time wey Presido Buhari dey meet with security chiefs for Villa over security mata.

And also on di 18th of October 2020, she post say 'Arewa (northern Nigeria) wake up' on di same platform.