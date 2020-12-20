Coronavirus: Belgium, Netherlands ban flights from UK, see odas wey dey consider sake of new variant

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Some European kontries don ban or dey consider to ban travel from di UK to prevent di spread of one form of coronavirus wey dey more more infectious.

Both the Netherlands and Belgium don suspend flights. Authorities don also ban trains to Belgium.

Italy foreign minister give sign say im goment dey plan to ban flights. France and Germany dey also plan similar action according to reports.

Di new form of coronavirus wey dem dey call variant don spread fast for London and south-East England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday introduce new tier four level of restrictions, im scrap di plan to relax rules over di Christmas period for millions of pipo.

Top health officials say evidence no dey say di the new variant dey more deadly, or go react differently to vaccines, but e dey show to be up to 70% more transmissible.

WHO say dem don detect di mutation for Netherlands, Denmark and Australia.

Netherlands say dem go ban all passenger flights from di UK from 06:00 (05:00 GMT) on Sunday until 1 January.

Pending wen dem go fit get "greater clarity" on di situation for di UK.

Belgium dey suspend flights and train arrivals from di UK from midnight (23:00 GMT) Sunday. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo tell Belgian television channel VRT say di ban go dey in place for at least 24 hours and say na " precautionary measure", adding say "we go see later if we need additional measures".

For Germany, one health ministry official tell AFP news agency say goment dey also consider to ban flights from di UK, and South Africa.

Di official say German goment dey monitor developments for di UK and working at "high pressure" to chook eye inside di new information and data regarding di new variant.