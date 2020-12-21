Dalton Gomez: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez engagement gist

Wia dis foto come from, Ariana Grande/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez appeared together in the video for her song, Stuck With U

US singer Ariana Grande don reveal say she dey engaged to her real estate agent boyfriend, Dalton Gomez.

Di star posted several photos on her Instagram page, wey show pearl and diamond ring on her left hand. "Forever n then some", di caption tok.

Grande, age 27, din don dey date Gomez wey also de im twenties, for just under a year.

Di couple [Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez] dey currently live for Grande Los Angeles home, wia dem dey obey California stay-at-home orders, reports tok.

New music and lockdown love

In late October, Grande release her sixth album, Positions, wey climb to di top of both di UK and US charts.

Di titular lead single also give her number ones on both sides of di Atlantic.