Dalton Gomez: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez engagement gist
US singer Ariana Grande don reveal say she dey engaged to her real estate agent boyfriend, Dalton Gomez.
Di star posted several photos on her Instagram page, wey show pearl and diamond ring on her left hand. "Forever n then some", di caption tok.
Grande, age 27, din don dey date Gomez wey also de im twenties, for just under a year.
Di couple [Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez] dey currently live for Grande Los Angeles home, wia dem dey obey California stay-at-home orders, reports tok.
New music and lockdown love
In late October, Grande release her sixth album, Positions, wey climb to di top of both di UK and US charts.
Di titular lead single also give her number ones on both sides of di Atlantic.
Di singer don previously dey engage to US comedian and actor Pete Davidson, but them called off dia high-profile relationship two years ago.