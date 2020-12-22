Olu of Warri dead?: Death tori of Itsekiri King, Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko - Wetin we know

Olu of Warri, His Royal Highness Ogiame Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko

Olu of Warri, His Royal Highness Ogiame Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko na di 20th King of di Itsekiri pipo of Delta State Nigeria.

King Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko na 19 March, 1955 dem born am to Olu Erejuwa II (1951-1986) and Olori Eyinagboluwade.

Emiko na di reigning Ogiame - wey mean king - of Warri wey be di main home of Itsekiri pipo for di Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, Warri Kinddom Wetin we call dis foto, Tori be say King Emiko succeed im brother Olu Atuwatse II wey die for March 2015.

Dem crown Ogiame Ikenwoli on di 12th of December 2015[2] for Ode-Itsekiri, wey be di ancestral home of di Itsekiri pipo.

Olu of Warri Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko dey married to Olori Mary Emiko and dem get three children.

[Olu of Warri dead?]

Local media since Monday 21 December dey report say Olu of Warri die from Covid-19 complications (tori wey BBC Pidgin never confam).

According to di tori, di monarch die for Lily Hospital, Warri but details of im death remain sketchy.

Wia dis foto come from, Warri Kingdom

BBC Pidgin gather tori say na only official announcement by di Ologbosere of Warri, Chief Emami Ayiri,wey be di traditional Prime Minister of di town, get power to break di news of di king death.

Di Olu of Warri dey rule over Itsekiri land, parts of di southern Delta state south of Nigeria, wey dey full of creeks and swamps.