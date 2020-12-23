Covid: France don reward frontline immigrant workers wit citizenship

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, File photo of healthcare workers during di coronavirus pandemic for Paris

Hundreds of immigrants for France wey dey work for frontline during di coronavirus pandemic don get fast-track citizenship.

Di interior ministry bin invite residents wey dey help wit efforts against Covid-19 to apply quick quick naturalisation - way to become citizen.

E doon pass 700 pipo wey dem don already grant citizenship or dey di final stage to get am.

Part of dem be healthcare professionals, cleaners and shop workers.

Frontline workers all ova di world dey exposed to Covid-19 at high rate, and plenty of dem done die from di disease plus even doctors and nurses.

France dey among top 10 kontris wey coronavirus affect wella, wit more dan 2.5 million confirmed cases and close to 62,000 deaths.

"Health professionals, cleaning ladies, childcare workers, checkout staff: All of dem prove dia commitment to di nation, and now na di turn of di republic to take step towards dem," na wetin di office of di junior minister for citizenship, Marlene Schiappa, tok on Tuesday.

Normally successful applicant suppose dey live for France for five years wit stable salary and sign say French way of life na sometin wey di pesin fit handle.

But di goment don tok say frontline Covid workers gats only live for France for two years to dey eligible for citizenship as dem dey recognise di "great services dem give".

Dis no be di first time wey France dey torchlight bravery and contributions to di nation wit citizenship.

For 2018, one man from Mali, Mamoudou Gassama bin get French citizenship afta dem call am "spiderman" wen e save one small boy wey bin dey hang one Paris balcony.