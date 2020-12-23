Ghana 2020 elections: Police secure restraining order to ban NDC protests for Accra

Ghana Police service say dem secure restraining order against NDC protests within de capital, Accra.

De Ghana Police service in a statement explain say dem secure restraining order which dey ban de NDC from protesting from 20th December, 2020 to 10th January, 2021.

Accra Regional Police spokesperson, ASP Afia Tenge for de press statement inside talk say de court grant dema request to ban all demonstrations within Accra by de opposition NDC.

Opposition NDC stage series of protests across de country sake of dem dey disagree plus de results of de 2020 elections.

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police

NDC Deputy General Secretary, Peter Otokunor say dem get right as Ghanaians to protest, so de Ghana Police Service no get right to stop dem.