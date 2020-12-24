Joe Biden Twitter: Social media giant Twitter go wipe Trump followers before Biden handover

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Wetin we call dis foto, Joe Biden go need to build up e official Twitter followers from scratch

Twitter don confam say dem go wipe di official US presidential account of e millions of followers before dem transfer am to Biden administration.

Mr Biden team "fight" di plan, but di social media giant say "dem no go go back n dia decision".

Di move mark a change from di last transition.

Twitter bin agree to Donald Trump request for 2016 to inherit Barack Obama millions of followers.

“For 2016, di Trump administration absorb all of President Obama Twitter followers on @POTUS and @WhiteHouse - at Team 44's urging,” na so di president-elect digital director, Rob Flaherty bin tweet on Monday.

“For 2020, Twitter don inform us that as of right now di Biden administration go need to start from zero.”

E go affect followers of government accounts such as @POTUS and @FLOTUS.

Twitter say dem go notify those wey dey follow di current presidential accounts say dem dey archive dem, and go give dem di choice to follow oga Biden administration new accounts.

Biden personal account, @JoeBiden, get 21.7 million followers, and di move no go affect am.

President Trump don famously use e Twitter accounts, both professional and personal, to engage with voters.

During e time for White House, im don tweet more than 50,000 times.

However, according to Factbase, wey be website wey dey track tweets and follower counts, Trump don lose 369,849 followers on e personal account since November.

During di same period, President-elect Joe Biden don gain 2,671,790 followers.

Di decision from Twitter dey come just days after chief executive Jack Dorsey unfollow many political figures on di platform, including Mr Trump, Mr Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.