WhatsApp: See phones e go affect when di messaging app stop to work from 1st January

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Messaging service WhatsApp no go work on millions of smartphones from 1 January, 2021.

Android and iPhone devices wey only support outdated operating systems no go dey able to run di app wey Facebook own.

WhatsApp users wey dey use di app on iPhone 4 or older and outdated Android handsets go dey unable to use di app properly as of di New Year.

Di messaging platform go also stop support for iOS 9, di operating software wey Apple release for 2015.

Non-Apple phone users with older device go also dey affected if their device still dey run Android 4.0.3 operating system.

WhatsApp say di move dey necessary in order to protect di security of their users.

Earlier dis year Whatsapp stop Smartphones wey dey use Android 2.3.7 and older, and iPhone iOS 8 or older, sake of their update.

Di operating systems wey WhatsApp dey drop support for na old or wetin dem call - legacy operating systems, wey dem no dey provide update for any longer or install on new devices.

To not lose access, most users go simply dey able to update their operating systems in order to continue to dey usie di messaging service.

Models like di 4S, 5, 5S, 5C, 6 and 6S fit need update in order to keep WhatsApp to dey function on di phone.

Dem release Android 4.0.3 for 2011 and replace am di following year.

Di move to stop support for older devices na regular tin for app developers because e dey free up resources for dem to focuse on how to improve di product for di majority of users wey get more modern handsets.

However, WhatsApp na one of di world most popular apps, wit 2 billion users.

WhatsApp also dey popular around di world, especially for places where cheap and old Smartphone still dey sell well.