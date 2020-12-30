Pierre Cardin: French fashion giant die for age 98

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Pierre Cardin: The designer "one step ahead of tomorrow"

Legendary designer Pierre Cardin, wey im ogbonge designs help change fashion in di 1950s and 60s, don die at di age of 98.

Di French fashion giant, wey e career stretch reach more than 70 years, help bring in di post-war "golden age" of couture with e modern style.

Im brake ground by bringing designer styles to di masses with some of di first ready-to-wear collections.

A business pioneer, im also license e name for wide range of products.

Im die for hospital for Neuilly, near Paris, na so im family tell AFP news agency.

"Dis na day of great sadness for all our family. Pierre Cardin is no more," na so dem tok for statement. "We all dey proud of e strong ambition and di great moves im don show throughout e life."