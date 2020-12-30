Pierre Cardin: French fashion giant die for age 98
Legendary designer Pierre Cardin, wey im ogbonge designs help change fashion in di 1950s and 60s, don die at di age of 98.
Di French fashion giant, wey e career stretch reach more than 70 years, help bring in di post-war "golden age" of couture with e modern style.
Im brake ground by bringing designer styles to di masses with some of di first ready-to-wear collections.
A business pioneer, im also license e name for wide range of products.
Im die for hospital for Neuilly, near Paris, na so im family tell AFP news agency.
"Dis na day of great sadness for all our family. Pierre Cardin is no more," na so dem tok for statement. "We all dey proud of e strong ambition and di great moves im don show throughout e life."
After dem announce di news, im official Instagram account post one of e quotes: "I don always work in my own style, wey dey different from all others. E don always be my intention to dey different, because dat na di only way to last."