Cameroon in 2020: Prophet Ndifor weh e prayer di 'cure', allegedly of die Covid-19 and oda 'funny' happenings

Wia dis foto come from, ScREENSHOT/YOUTBE VIDEO

Among de tins weh de happen first 2020, Coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak hit Cameroon laik oda kontris for de world.

Cameroon manage am for e own way especially di use more traditional herbs, and chloroquine therapy for fight de pandemic.

But de tin weh e make waves na how prophet Franklin Ndifor, 2018 presidential aspirant, bin claim say e pray di cure Corona, allegedly die of Corona, den followers claim say e no die, but go for retreat. Police use forces for go take de die bodi buri. Still for Corona mata.

Cameroon get plenti tori for how dey no manage patients well. How health minister manage Corona moni na still tok of de town controversy.

President Biya, weh e bi don get tag as 'absentee president' as e bi di stay more outside kontri, remain for kontri de whole year.E no even go for 'short holiday' as e bi used to dis 2020. De last time weh popol komot for kontri na for November 2019 for peace summit for France. De reason na partly say some anti- Biya pipo for diaspora start drive e out of hotel and Coronavirus outbreak finish spoil tins.

Samuel Wazizi death

French Ambassador, Christophe Guilhou turn to goment tok-tok pesin announce say president Biya go open investigate for how journalist, Samuel Wazizi bin die for military custody for June 5. Afta army bin announce say de journalist bin die of serious sick, 'Sepsis' for August 2019. Up till now, family nova see de die bodi.

First Big Brother Cameroon

For entertainment industry, Big Brother Cameroon hit fans for de first time, shine for de wrong reasons

First dia mansion bi small and contestants pack laik sardine inside ngong- ngong, no space for waka freely. Den, fire catch for mansion to contestant weh e sleep naked expose e mata for camera. De show finally end for low mode afta controversy say de winner no bi don get de millions weh de organizers bin promise.

Anglophone crisis

For sad note, Anglophone crisis turn bloody. Kumba massacre bin bi na anoda shocking tori for 2020. Goment and separatists accuse each oda for de killing of pikin dem for Mother Francisca International Academy for Kumba. Principal and some staff still dey locked for cell and e nova bi clear who open fire kill pikin dem. Regional elections pass but no sign for end de crisis.