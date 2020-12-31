New Year: Notable Africans wey die for 2020, from football heroes to jazz legends

Wia dis foto come from, Various

As di end of 2020 dey draw close, na time to remember some of di ogbonge pipo on di African continent wey die dis year.

We go look back to 10 of dem wey we don say byebye to in di world of football, science, music, business, medicine, politics, activism and di arts.

Di Senegalese footballer, wey die for November after long sickness, dey popular for im performance for di 2002 World Cup wia im score im team winning goal against France.

Dis one make Senegal qualify enter quarter-finals. No African team don pass dis stage for di competition.

For im club career e win di 2008 FA Cup wit Portsmouth. E also play for Fulham, West Ham United, Birmingham City and French club Lens.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

We also lose: Leon Mokuna, from di Democratic Republic of Congo, and Gambia player Alhaji Momodu Njie (popularly known as "Biri Biri"), wey be di tey tey Africans players wey first play Europe - and Cameroon player Stephen Tataw, wey do ogbonge tins for World Cup.

Science: Gita Ramjee, 63

Di Uganda-born South African scientist die for March sake of Covid-19 complications.

Wia dis foto come from, Aurum Institute

Many pipo sabi am for her research work to reduce di risk of HIV transmission among female sex workers. Two years ago she collect di Outstanding Female Scientist Award by di European Development Clinical Trials Partnerships.

We also lose: Simon Mallam, head of di Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, wey die inside gas explosion for Kaduna.

Music: Manu Dibango, 86

Di Cameroonian saxophonist die for March from Covid-19. E combine jazz and funk music wit traditional sounds and na im 1972 song Soul Makossa popular pass.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

E become popular after im file case for 2009 wia im claim Michael Jackson thief one part of im song to use in two songs from di world best-selling album, Thriller. Dem settle di case out of court.

We also lose: Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen, Congolese musicians Aurlus Mabele and Kasongo wa Kanema, Balla Sidibé, wey be founding member of Senegal Orchestra Baoba, Somalia "king of di oud" Ahmed Ismail Hussein Hudeidi, Kenya musician John Nzenze, Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala, Rwandan gospel singer Kizito Mihigo, Algerian singer Hamid Cheriet, better known as Idir, Nigerian reggae legend Majek Fashek and Hachalu Hundessa.

Business: Richard Maponya, 99

Di entrepreneur, wey die for January, dey known as di papa of black retail for South Africa. E no let apartheid restrictions to stop am to build up im business empire.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For Soweto, di kontri biggest black township, he start di first BMW dealership and e develop di Maponya Mall.

We also lose: Sindika Dokolo, Congolese businessman and art collector, husband to one of Africa richest women, Angolan Isabel dos Santos.

Medicine: Hawa Abdi, 73

Di Somali doctor and human rights activist, wey die for August, na im dem dey call "Mother Teresa of Somalia".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

When Islamist militants attack her hospital for 2011 for di Lower Shabelle region, she and hundreds of local women do I-no-go-gree protest until di terrorist withdraw.

We also lose: Sudanese surgeon Adil El Tayar, Nigerian Emeka Chugbo, Ashraf Emarah, wey bi Egyptian plastic and reconstructive surgeon wey work for Kenya, and Cameroon Tchouamo Michel, wey all die from coronavirus.

Politics: Daniel arap Moi, 95

Di man wey dominate Kenya political scene for more than 25 years die for February. Im na di East African kontri president wey tey for power pass: 1978 - 2002.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Daniel arap Moi served as president from 1978 to 2002

Im supporters say im help di kontri to stabilise, but im critics say e use strong hand on im opponents and in 2004, he ask dem for forgiveness.

We also lose: Serving Ivorian Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Ambrose Dlamini, prime minister of Eswatini, and Burundian leader Pierre Nkurunziza (see below). Several other former presidents also die, including Ghana Jerry Rawlings, Egypt Hosni Mubarak, Tanzania Benjamin Mkapa, Mali Moussa Traoré and Amadou Toumani Touré, Niger Mamadou Tandja, Burundi Pierre Buyoya, Congo-Brazzaville's Jacques Joaquim Yhombi-Opango and Mauritania Sidi Ould Cheikh Abdallah. Other prominent politicians to pass away were Libya's Mahmoud Jibril, Somalia's Hassan Abshir Farah, and Sudan's Sadiq al-Mahdi, wey bin serve as di kontri prime minister.

Anti-apartheid struggle: Zindzi Mandela, 59

Di youngest daughter of South Africa first black president Nelson Mandela, she bin dey serve as ambassador to Denmark when she die from Covid-19 in July.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

For February 1985 she read out her papa rejection of then-President PW Botha'offer of conditional release from prison. She later become activist in her own right.

We also lose: human rights lawyer George Bizos, wey bin defend Nelson Mandela, and Andrew Mlangeni and Denis Goldberg, wey dem convict along wit Nelson Mandela for di infamous Rivonia Trial.

Arts: Nikita Pearl Waligwa, 15

Di Ugandan child actress die for February from brain tumour. Di star of di Disney film Queen of Katwe, about chess prodigy, collect diagnosis of brain tumour for 2016 and tori be say di film director mobilise money for her treatment in India. After one year, she no no get di tumour again although by 2019 anoda one don show.

Her co-star David Oyelowo say Nikita na "ball of light" inside di film and for her life.

We also lose: Two ogbonge writers from Nigeria, author Chukwuemeka Ike and poet John Pepper Clark; Kenyan Swahili author Ken Walibora, prominent Egyptian actor Mahmoud Yassine and celebrated South African photographer Santu Mofokeng.

Activism: Lina Ben Mhenni, 36

Di Tunisian blogger and civil rights activist die for January following one long battle with di auto-immune disease lupus.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

She rise to prominence in di early days of di 2011 revolution through her blog Tunisian Girl. She na one of di few pipo wey document di crackdown on protesters for Sidi Bouzid - wia di uprising eventually cause President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali to lose power and spark di Arab Spring.

We also lose: Uganda Barbara Allimadi, famous for her "bra protest", Libyan anti-rape activist Hanan al-Barassi, and Nigerian #EndSars protester Anthony Unuode.

Biggest impact: Hachalu Hundessa, 34

Di killing of di popular Ethiopian musician for June lear pipo to ethnic clash, wey cause more than 160 to die and ogbonge activists like Jawar Mohammed, to face terrorism charges.

Hachalu songs focus on di rights of di kontri Oromo pipo wey be Ethiopia largest ethnic group, and di songs turn to anthems wey protesters sing during wetin lead to di downfall of di previous prime minister in 2018.