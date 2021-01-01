January 1: New Year, but no be di way we know am

Millions of pipo around di world dey say bye bye to 2020 as dem dey start 2021, but di coronavirus pandemic don make many pipo celebrate inside dia parlor.

As lockdown or restrictions dey in some kontris, dem don tell would-be New Year partygoers to coole bodi for house.

Some attend ceremonies or festivals wit mask plus dem follow other prevention protocols.

For Tokyo (below), pipo visited di Kanda Myojin Shrine to offer prayers. Di popular Shinto shrine reduce di number of visitors e dey allow, as Japan dey face anotda wave of Covid-19 infections.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For Wuhan, China, crowds gada for di city wit balloons and fine fine cloth to count down to midnight on New Year's Eve.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Na Wuhan be di place wia dem tink say di coronavirus start from

Fireworks colour colour di night sky for Taiwan to mark di beginning of 2021 as many cities move dia own celebrations go online.,

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Fireworks explode over Taipei, Taiwan

Like dis family for Seoul, South Korea, many pipo for di world do di celebration small and inside dia house.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, One family in Seoul light candle and share cake to start 2021

For di Philippines, groups gada for one park for Manila (below) to watch fireworks display. Authorities draw ear give warning make pipo no form large crowds.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For Hong Kong, pipo gada for front of Victoria Harbour to celebrate togeda.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo for Hong Hong wear masks wit dia festive outfits to see di new year

E cold wella for di celebration for Yekaterinburg, Russia, as pipo full ground for di city hall...

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

While for di United Arab Emirates, one of di largest New Year fireworks displays do wawu colours wey light up di sky for di emirate of Ras al-Khaimah...

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Fireworks around di tallest building for di world, di Burj Khalifa, as di clock strike midnight for Dubai.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Inside Moscow, residents near di Red Square see beta firework for di St Basil's cathedral and di Kremlin as Russian authorities ban crowds.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Fireworks and light show shele for different parts of London.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media