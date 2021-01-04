US election update: Trump tell Georgia election official to 'find' votes to cancel Biden win

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Dem don record di US President, Donald Trump, as im bin dey tell Georgia top election official to "find" enough votes to cancel di election result.

"I just want to find 11,780 votes," Mr Trump tell Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger inside one recording wey Washington Post release

Mr Raffensperger reply for di audio say Georgia results dey correct.

Joe Biden win Georgia alongside oda swing states, im win 306 electoral college votes to Mr Trump 232.

Since di 3 November vote, Mr Trump don dey allege say wuru-wuru dey di election without providing any evidence.

All 50 states don certify di election result, some after recounts and legal appeals. So far, US courts don reject 60 challenges to Mr Biden win.

Congress go soon formally approve di election result on 6 January.

Mr Biden, wey be Democrat, go dey inaugurated as president on 20 January.

Meanwhile, voters for Georgia go vote again on Tuesday to elect two senators for di state. The result fir determine di balance of power for di Senate.

If the two Democrat contenders win, den dia go be equal numbers of Republican and Democratic senators, and Kamala Harris, di Democratic vice-president-elect, go get di deciding vote.

Mr Biden Democrats already dey control di lower House of Representatives.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Donald Trump: "I just want to find 11,780 votes"

Wetin happun during di Trump call?

For di audio wey Washington Post release, pesin go hear as Mr Trump dey tok to Georgia secretary of state, dey apply pressure.

E insist say e win di election for Georgia and tell Mr Raffensperger say "nothing wrong if you say you don recalculate".

Mr Raffensperger respond say: "Di challenge wey you get Mr President na say di data wey you get dey wrong."

Later for di call, Mr Trump say, di rumour na say dem tear up some ballots and comot some voting machines from Fulton Countyfor di state - but Mr Raffensperger lawyer don say dat one no happun.

Di president come threaten di official with possible legal consequences.

"You know wetin dem do and you no dey report am. Dat na criminal offence. You no fit let am happun. Dat na big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer," Mr Trump tok.

E come call for di extra 11,780 votes - wey for give am a total of 2,473,634 votes for di state, one more dan Mr Biden, wey receive 2,473,633 votes.

E tell Mr Raffensperger to re-examine di result for di state.

"You fit re-examine am, but re-examine with pipo wey wan find answers, no be pipo wey no want to find answers," e tok.

"Mr President, you get pipo wey submit information and we get our pipo wey submit information and den e come before di court and di court get to conclude," Mr Raffensperger reply. "We have to stand by our numbers, we believe our numbers dey right."

On Sunday Mr Trump tweet say Mr Raffensperger never give details of di fraud wey di president dey allege. "E no get clue!" di president tweet.

Mr Raffensperger tweet back: "Respectfully, President Trump: Wetin you dey tok no be true. Di truth go come out."

Di White House never comment on di release of di audio.