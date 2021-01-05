UK Lockdown: England and Scotland new rules, 'stay at home order' as coronavirus cases rise

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Pipo for all of England and most of Scotland must now stay at home except for some small set of pipo wey get permission with reasons, as new lockdowns begin inside both nations.

Schools don dey closed to most pupils inside England, Scotland and Wales, while Northern Ireland go get an "extended period of remote learning".

England rules dey expected to last until mid-February, while Scotland go review dia own by di end of January.

PM Boris Johnson warn say di coming weeks go be "di hardest yet".

Dis wan dey come afta UK report a record of 58,784 cases on Monday, as well as a further 407 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

As e announce England lockdown, Mr Johnson say hospitals dey under "more pressure from Covid dan at any time since di start of di pandemic".

E order pipo to stay indoors with only small exceptions - like essential medical needs, food shopping, exercise and work wey dem no fit do for home - and say make schools and colleges immediately move to remote teaching for di majority of students.

And e say all care home residents and dia carers, everyone wey be 70 and over, all frontline health and social care workers, and those wey dey clinically extremely vulnerable go get one dose of vaccine by mid-February.

Although di rules become law in di early hours of Wednesday, di PM say make pipo begin follow am now.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Earlier on Monday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issue stay at home order for Scotland, beginning at midnight and lasting until di end of January.

Scotland lockdown, wey na for di mainland and Skye, go also see schools dey closed to pupils, places of worship closed and group exercise banned.

"No be exaggeration to say I dey more concerned about di situation we face now dan I don dey at any time since March last year," Ms Sturgeon tok.

Wales, wey dey national lockdown since 20 December, say schools and colleges go dey shut until January 18 for most pupils.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland, wey enter six-week lockdown on Boxing Day, plan to put dia own stay-at-home message into law, and go get an"extended period of remote learning", di Stormont Executive tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

See di New rules

For England:

P ipo no fit leave dia homes except for certain reasons, like di first lockdown last March

except for certain reasons, like di first lockdown last March Dis one include essential medical needs, food shopping, exercise and work for those wey no fit do so from home

and work for those wey no fit do so from home All schools and colleges go close to most pupils from Tuesday with remote learning until February half term

with remote learning until February half term Early years settings such as nurseries go stay open

End-of-year exams no go take place dis summer as normal

Make U niversity students no return to campuses and go collect teaching online

to campuses and go collect teaching online Restaurants fit continue to offer food delivery, but takeaway alcohol go dey banned

Outdoor sports venues - such as golf courses, tennis courts and outside gyms - must close

But outdoor playgrounds go remain open

Amateur team sports no dey allowed, but elite sport such as Premier League football fit continue.

Inside mainland Scotland and Skye: