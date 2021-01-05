UK Lockdown: England and Scotland new rules, 'stay at home order' as coronavirus cases rise
Pipo for all of England and most of Scotland must now stay at home except for some small set of pipo wey get permission with reasons, as new lockdowns begin inside both nations.
Schools don dey closed to most pupils inside England, Scotland and Wales, while Northern Ireland go get an "extended period of remote learning".
England rules dey expected to last until mid-February, while Scotland go review dia own by di end of January.
PM Boris Johnson warn say di coming weeks go be "di hardest yet".
Dis wan dey come afta UK report a record of 58,784 cases on Monday, as well as a further 407 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
As e announce England lockdown, Mr Johnson say hospitals dey under "more pressure from Covid dan at any time since di start of di pandemic".
E order pipo to stay indoors with only small exceptions - like essential medical needs, food shopping, exercise and work wey dem no fit do for home - and say make schools and colleges immediately move to remote teaching for di majority of students.
And e say all care home residents and dia carers, everyone wey be 70 and over, all frontline health and social care workers, and those wey dey clinically extremely vulnerable go get one dose of vaccine by mid-February.
Although di rules become law in di early hours of Wednesday, di PM say make pipo begin follow am now.
Earlier on Monday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issue stay at home order for Scotland, beginning at midnight and lasting until di end of January.
Scotland lockdown, wey na for di mainland and Skye, go also see schools dey closed to pupils, places of worship closed and group exercise banned.
"No be exaggeration to say I dey more concerned about di situation we face now dan I don dey at any time since March last year," Ms Sturgeon tok.
Wales, wey dey national lockdown since 20 December, say schools and colleges go dey shut until January 18 for most pupils.
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland, wey enter six-week lockdown on Boxing Day, plan to put dia own stay-at-home message into law, and go get an"extended period of remote learning", di Stormont Executive tok.
See di New rules
For England:
- Pipo no fit leave dia homes except for certain reasons, like di first lockdown last March
- Dis one include essential medical needs, food shopping, exercise and work for those wey no fit do so from home
- All schools and colleges go close to most pupils from Tuesday with remote learning until February half term
- Early years settings such as nurseries go stay open
- End-of-year exams no go take place dis summer as normal
- Make University students no return to campuses and go collect teaching online
- Restaurants fit continue to offer food delivery, but takeaway alcohol go dey banned
- Outdoor sports venues - such as golf courses, tennis courts and outside gyms - must close
- But outdoor playgrounds go remain open
- Amateur team sports no dey allowed, but elite sport such as Premier League football fit continue.
Inside mainland Scotland and Skye:
- Nursery, primary and secondary schools go close to all most pupils until February. Learning go move online
- Make pipo only leave dia home for essential reasons, like the first lockdown last March
- Those wey dey do shielding, make dem no go work, even if dem no fit work from home
- A maximum of two pipo from up to two households fit meet outdoors, excluding under-11s wey fir play togeda outside
- Places of worship go close except for weddings (up to five pipo) and funeral services (up to 20 people). Wakes no dey allowed
- Di definition of an essential business go dey tightened with premises such as ski centres, large retail showrooms, and cosmetic clinics wey dey required to close