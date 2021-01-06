Georgia runoff election result: Senate race dey tight between candidates as vote counting dey on

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Elections for di US state of Georgia wey go decide control of di Senate dey too close to call as ballot count dey go on.

Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue dey neck and neck with Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

US President-elect Joe Biden Democrats need to win both seats to gain full control of Congress.

Di Republican party of outgoing President Donald Trump need only to win one in order to retain di Senate.

Wen we go get result?

All four candidates dey tight place with 98% of ballots wey dem don count from Georgia 159 counties.

Mr Warnock get small lead over Ms Loeffler, while Mr Perdue dey tied with Mr Ossoff.

Thousands of votes still remain for counting for di Atlanta suburbs like DeKalb County, wey dey expected to go heavily for di Democrats.

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling tell CNN say final results dey expected by lunchtime on Wednesday.

More dan three million votes - about 40% of di state registered voters - cast dia vote before Tuesday. Early voting na key benefit for Mr Biden for im November White House election.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump - wey dey claim without proof say e be di victim of electoral fraud make Republican strategists dey worried about turnout inside Tuesday Senate runoffs - continue to dey tok bad about di integrity of di vote for Georgia.

On Saturday, Mr Trump push Georgia top election official Brad Raffensperger, fellow Republican, to "find" enough votes to overturn Mr Biden presidential election win for di state.

Wetin dey at stake for Georgia?

Di vote for di Peach State go decide di balance of power for di Senate.

If both Democrats win, di Senate go dey evenly split 50-50, e go give incoming Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris di tie-breaking vote.

E go dey important to push through Mr Biden agenda, including on key issues such as healthcare and environmental regulations - policy areas wey Republicans dey go against.

Di Senate also get di power to approve or reject Mr Biden nominees for cabinet and judicial posts.

If Mr Ossoff and Mr Warnock both win, e go bring di White House, Senate and the House of Representatives under Democratic control for di first time since President Barack Obama take office in 2009.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue be di candidates for di Republican Party

Why runoff election happun for Georgia?

None of di candidates reach di 50% wey bin dey needed to win outright for di elections in November, e force dem to doTuesday runoff elections under Georgia election rules.

Mr Perdue nearly win di first time out against Mr Ossoff, wey be former filmmaker, e fall just short of di required majority with 49.7%.

Di oda seat get more candidates, with Democrat Mr Warnock recording 32.9% to Ms Loeffler's 25.9%.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock na dia Democratic challengers

Democrat never win Senate race in Georgia for 20 years but di party don dey boosted by Mr Biden presidential election win over Mr Trump dia. Mr Biden margin of victory na about 12,000 votes among five million wey dem cast.

If elected, Mr Warnock go become Georgia first black US senator and 33-year-old Mr Ossoff go be di Senate youngest member since Mr Biden for 1973.