US Capitol: World leaders react to Capitol Hill US election violence

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters/Getty/EPA

Protesters in support of US President Donald Trump carry waka storm Capitol building (Dat na wia dem dey range law) and begin shout ''we want Trump'' as dem force dia way in.

US Congress bin dey hold joint session to certify di results of di 2020 US elections and Joe Biden victory wen di protesters tier enta and dis come make officials to order lawmakers to run go hide and gba break for di debate.

During di protest wey later turn violent, police shoot one woman while three odas die as a result of "medical emergencies".

All dis dey happun afta President Trump give one speech earlier in di day where e for tell im supporters to march towards di Capitol to protest.

World Leaders don begin react and condemn di violence wey happun for Capitol Hill.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Nigeria former President, Goodluck Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan say nobody political ambition worth di blood of any citizen. For di reaction, Goodluch Jonathan no mention US for e message.

"I don repeatedly tok say nobody political ambition dey worth di blood of any citizen, in any part of di world. Absolutely nobody. Again, I rre tok am say e dey better to lose power to gain peace, than to gain power at di price of losing di peace. "

"As a leader, pesin must not just look im own interest, but di interest and di good of society. E neva dey too late to reject di venom and inject di serum of peace."

E dey important to state say di highest purpose of leadership na to bring pipo togeda even those wey no dey share your philosophy. And you do no need any office to do dat. All you need to achieve dat height of leadership na conscience. Let us be men of conscience for dis is hour."

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Prime Minister of di United Kingdom, Boris Johnson say wetin happun for America dey disgraceful as di kontri suppose stand for democracy

"Disgraceful scenes for U.S. Congress. Di United States stands for democracy around di world and e now dey important say make peaceful and orderly transfer of power dey"

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/boris johnson

European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen

President of di European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen say peaceful hand ova of power na im dey important pass any oda tin.

"I believe in di strength of US institutions and democracy. Peaceful transition of power dey important core. Joe Biden na im win di election."

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

NATO Chief, Jens Stoltenberg

Di oga for NATO, Jens Stoltenberg tok for twitter say make dem respect di result of di US presidential election

"Di outcome of dis democratic election must be respected."

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Scotland First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon wey be Scotland First Minister tweet say di scenes from di Capitol dey seriously "horrifying" and add say shame on those wey incite dis attack on democracy.

"Di scenes from di Capitol dey utterly horrifying. Solidarity with those in Flag of United States on di side of democracy and di peaceful and constitutional transfer of power. Shame on those wey incite dis attack on democracy."

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

European Council President, Charles Michel

President of European Council, Charles Michel describe wetin happun for capitol Hill as "shock." E add say im trust di US "to make sure say peaceful transfer of power" to Biden.

"Di US Congress na temple of democracy. To witness tonight scenes inside Washington DC na shock. We trust di US to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden."

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

India Prime Minister, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi tweet say im dey distressed to see news about rioting and violence" inside Washington and advise say "peaceful transfer of power must continue".

"I dey distress to see news about rioting and violence inside Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. Di democratic process no suppose dey allowed to be (overthrown) through unlawful protests."

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Fiji, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama

Prime Minister of Fiji wey lead one coup for 2006, also don para for di violence wey happun for Capitol Hill.

"Di violent scenes wey we see for Washington today na affront (insult) to democracies around di globe. True and genuine democracy na precious treasure wey no nation should ever take for granted. We dey confident say di USA go soon close dis ugly chapter once and for all."

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter