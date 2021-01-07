Tesla stock: Elon Musk don become world's richest pesin as e wealth tops $185bn

Elon Musk don become di world richest pesin, as e net worth cross $185bn (£136bn).

Di Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur climb into di top slot after Tesla share price increase on Thursday.

Im take di top spot from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, wey don hold di number one position since 2017.

Oga Musk electric car company Tesla don climb in value dis year, and hit market value of $700bn (£516bn) for di first time on Wednesday.

Dat make di car company worth more than Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, GM and Ford combined.

Oga Musk react to di news in signature style, e reply to one Twitter user wey share di news with di remark "how strange".

One old tweet wey im pin to di top of e feed offer further insight into e thoughts on personal wealth.

"About half my money dey intended to help problems on Earth, and half to help establish self-sustaining city on Mars to ensure continuation of life (of all species) in case meteor hit Earth like di dinosaurs or WW3 happen and we destroy ourselves," e read.

Di tycoon fortunes don get better backing through politics for US, where di Democrats go get control of di US Senate for di forthcoming session.

Daniel Ives, wey be analyst with Wedbush Securities write say: "A Blue Senate is dey very confident and na potential 'game changer' for Tesla and di overall electric vehicle sector, wit more green-driven agenda now certainly in di cards for di next few years."

Expected electric vehicle tax credits go benefit Tesla, "wey dey continues to get an iron grip on di he market today", im add.

Mr Bezos dey also use e personal wealth to fund space exploration

Oga Bezos don also see e fortunes rise over di past year. Di coronavirus pandemic make Amazon benefit from stronger demand for both dia online store and cloud computing services.

However, im give 4% stake in di business to e ex-wife MacKenzie Scott after dem split, e help Musk overtake am.