WhatsApp privacy policy change go mean say dem go share your data wit Facebook

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Pipo wey dey use WhatsApp dey wake up to see say dem gats agree to one message: 'WhatsApp is updating its terms and privacy policy' for both Android and iOS users, but wetin dis one mean?

First tin be say, users no even get chance to say no, as di company tok say you gats accept di terms and changes if you wan keep using WhatsApp accounts. Di new terms of service and privacy policy go start from February 8, 2021, and, if you reject am, you no go fit use di service again.

Wetin be di important changes?

For di old version of di privacy policy, di first line be: 'Respect for your privacy dey coded for our DNA.', dis one don change. Dis line no dey part of di new privacy policy but WhatsApp tok say dem still get end-to-end encryption - wey mean say dem no go share your messages.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

One section of di international privacy policy don comot, wey fit allow pipo to select if dem go wan share dia personal information wit Facebook for di first 30 days but now, di latest alert go send you go dia online help centre 'if you go like to delete your account'.

Sake of dis one some pipo online - plus Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk - say make users to switch go oda privacy-focused messaging services like Signal and Telegram.

Extra tins to know

If you gree to di changes, see all di information WhatsApp go share wit oda Facebook companies: