Donald Trump: Twitter don permanently suspend di US President personal account

Donald Trump bin post video for Twitter wen dem first suspend am

US President Donald Trump don dey permanently suspended from Twitter "donto di way im dey ginger kata kata", na wetin di company tok.

Twitter say dem do dis one "afta we shine torch light for di recent Tweets from di @realDonaldTrump account".

Dis ban dey follow as oda Big Tech dey purge diaself Mr Trump and im supporters.

Some lawmakers and celebrities for years don dey hala say make dem just ban Mr Trump pata pata.

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama tweet on Thursday say make di Silicon Valley giants no dey add shoulder for Mr Trump bad behaviour and remove am completely him.

Why dem ban Trump?

Mr Trump bin first dey locked out of im account for 12 hours on Wednesday afta im call di pipo wey do riot for di US Capitol "patriots".

Hundreds of im supporters enter di complex as di US Congress bin try to certify Joe Biden victory for di presidential election. Four pipo and one police officer die for di kata kata wey shele.

Twitter come warn say dem go ban Mr Trump "permanently" if im no follow di platform rules again.

Afta dem allow back on Twitter, Mr Trump post two tweets for Friday wey make di company say e don do o.

For one, im write: "Di 75,000,000 great American Patriots who vote for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, go have GIANT VOICE into di future. Dem no go dey disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!"

Twitter say dis tweet "dey interpreted as extra info say President Trump no plan to arrange 'orderly transition'".

For di next tweet, di president tweet: "To all of una wey dey ask, I no go go di Inauguration on January 20th."

Twitter say dis one "wey im supporters see be like extra info say di election no dey legit".

Twitter say di two tweets dey "in violation of di Glorification of Violence Policy".

Wetin be di reaction?

Afta Twitter permanently cancel di @realDonaldTrump account, Mr Trump tweet from di US president official @Potus account like say im go "look at ways of building out im own platform for di future" and fight Twitter.

But dem comot di tweets just as im dey post am.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Trump 2020 campaign adviser Jason Miller tweet say: "Disgusting... if you no tink say dem dey come for you next, you dey wrong o."

Oda platforms dey block Trump or im supporters?

For early Friday, Twitter permanently cancel di account of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh and two Trump loyalists: former national security adviser Michael Flynn and attorney Sidney Powell.

Later dat day, Google suspend Parler - a self-styled "free speech" wey be competition for Twitter and dey popular wit Trump supporters - from dia online store.

For Thursday, Facebook tok say dem don suspend Mr Trump "indefinitely". Popular game platform Twitch also knack indefinite ban for di outgoing president channel, wey im dey use for rally broadcast. Even Snapchat join.

Shopify bin close two online Trump memorabilia stores dis week. For Friday, Reddit ban im "donaldtrump" forum for di president supporters.

Why be say Twitter be strong tool for Trump?

Mr Trump bin use Twitter to yab opposition, support im allies, fire official, deny "fake news" and vent, wey im go dey use capital letters and exclamation marks to pass im point on any mata.

Even as many pipo dey tok say Mr Trump dey pass misinformation, di platform help am to instanta connect wit nearly 89 million followers.