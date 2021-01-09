Google don suspend 'free speech' app Parler

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Google don suspend "free speech" social network Parler from dia Play Store over dia stubborn head to comot some kain "bad bad content".

Parler dey call demsef "unbiased" social media and e dey popular wit pipo wey Twitter don ban.

But Google say di app don fail to remove post wey dey ginger violence.

Apple don warn Parler say e go remove di app from dia App Store if e no comply wit di content-moderation requirement.

On Parler, di app chief executive John Matze tok say: "We no go shift ground to politically motivated companies and dis authoritarians wey hate free speech!"

Dem launch am for 2018, Parler don prove popular among supporters of US President Donald Trump and right-wing conservatives. Such groups don dey accuse Twitter and Facebook say dem censoring dia views and opinions.

Even as Mr Trump no be user, di platform already dey feature several high-profile contributors.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz get 4.9 million followers for di platform, while Fox News host Sean Hannity get like 7 million.

For one point sef e be di most-downloaded app for di United States afta di US election, as dem dey clampdown on di spread of election misinformation by Twitter and Facebook.