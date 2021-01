Indonesia Sriwijaya Air passenger plane don miss afta take-off

One passenger plane wit more dan 50 people on board dey missing just afta e take-off from Indonesia capital, Jakarta.

Di Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 no make contact as e dey go Pontianak for West Kalimantan province, na wetin officials tok.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24.com tok say di aeroplane don lose more dan 3,000m (10,000ft) for altitude in less dan one minute.

Di transport ministry tok say search and rescue efforts don start.

Dem say di last contact dem get wit di plane, wit di call sign SJY182, dey at 14:40 local time (07:40 GMT).

According to registration details, di plane na 27-year-old Boeing 737-500.

Sriwijaya Air, na local carrier, and dem tok say dem still dey gada informate about di flight.

Di plane no be 737 Max, di Boeing model wey don involve for two major crashes of recent.