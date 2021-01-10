Indonesia plane crash: Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 black boxes located

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Dem don recover parts of di plane fuselage

Officials say dem don locate di black boxes of di passenger plane wey crash into sea soon after e take-off from di capital Jakarta, on Saturday.

Small ships bin don dey search di site and navy divers dey expected to dey able to retrieve di two flight recorders, dem add.

Dem also don find Aircraft parts and human being deadibody.

Di Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 bin dey carry 62 pipo when e vanish from radar on dia journey to Borneo.

"We don located di position of di black boxes, both of dem," na so Soerjanto Tjahjono wey be di head of Indonesia transport safety committee tok.

"Divers go start to look for dem now and hopefully e no go take long before we get dem."

Investigators dey analyse di items which dem believe say be di wheel and part of di plane fuselage.

BBC South-East Asia correspondent Jonathan Head say di sea for dis part of Indonesia dey relatively shallow and bad weather wey bin don dey worry rescue operations now don improve, e mean say now e dey more likely say dem fit recover significant parts.

However, di search appears to offer no hope of finding any survivors.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Remains wey officials believe say fit belong to di Sriwijaya Air flight wey disappear shortly after e take-off from Jakarta

Tok-tok pesin for di Jakarta police, Yusri Yunus, say dem don receive two bags from di search and rescue agency.

"Di first bag contain passengers properties, another bag contain body parts," im tell reporters, im add say: "We still dey identify these findings."

Police dey ask families of di victims to provide DNA samples and dental records to help identify di remains.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Indonesian investigators inspect one item dem believe fit belong to di missing plane

Search and rescue efforts don dey go on since early on Sunday. Dem also deploy four planes to help with di search.

E go continue into Sunday night but only with boats wey dey use sonar scans, Reuters news agency report.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Teams of divers have been deployed to the area believed to be the site of the crash