Uganda Election 2021: Yoweri Museveni vs Robert Kyagulanyi AKA Bobi Wine - Social media ban and private security withdraw protection

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni and im main challenger Robert Kyagulanyi AKA Bobi Wine na im dey major headlines across Africa just hours to Thursday presidential and parliamentary election.

Latest tori be say social media networking service Twitter don condemn Ugandan goment decision to shut down di social media sites

President Yoweri Museveni confirm last night say na him order a ban of many social media platforms two days before di 14 January election.

Meanwhile Bobi Wine announce for im official Twitter page dis morning say im private security suddenly withdraw dia services to provide personal protection for am.

"Di private security company wey don dey guard my home for di last 12 years say dem get order to withdraw security for my house. Dia supervisors show up unannounced at midnight, disarmed my guard and tok say dem get instructions to immediately withdraw my security."

Dat na wetin 38 year old Bobi wine post for im page on Wednesday morning. No oda details dey ontop dis new development but BBC Pidgin dey follow di mata.

[Uganda social media ban] Wetin we know

Di order from Uganda Communications Commission take effect two days before Thursday election wey President Museveni dey contest toto extend him rule to 40 years.

Inside one television speech wey im dressed in a military jacket on Tuesday night and three hours to dideadline on election campaign, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni say im order di shut-down accusing social media giant Facebook of arrogance and say dem dey take sides.

He said if the social media channel were to operate in Uganda, it should be used equitably by everyone who wants ton use it.

Museveni also tok say im no go accept anybody to play wit Uganda or decide who dey good or bad.

Di president speech land a day after Facebook confirm say dem don remove accounts wey dey associated with di ruling goment wey dem say di goment party dey use to manipulate public debate ontop di hot contest for di election race between Museveni and im toughest challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine.

Users of social media and messaging apps begai report disruptions on twitter, whatsapp, instagram and snapchat early Tuesday.